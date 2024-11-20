Previous
241120 by sudweeks
Photo 7381

241120

Becca was handing out whip cream to anyone who could answer trivia questions correctly. The kids loved this.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
2022% complete

Photo Details

