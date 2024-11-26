Previous
241126 by sudweeks
Our old dusty desktop. It's getting to be around 8 years old now. I'm thinking It's time to build a new one this year.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
