Photo 7388
241127
We got some snow overnight, so the kids had fun playing in it today.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
7388
0
3650+
NIKON Z 8
27th November 2024 11:30am
