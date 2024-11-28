Previous
241128 by sudweeks
Photo 7389

241128

Teddy and Elizabeth right before sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner.
28th November 2024

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
bkb in the city ace
Very nice
December 18th, 2024  
