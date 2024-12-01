Previous
241201 by sudweeks
Photo 7392

241201

Tried to get a photo of Jack in front of the tree with the lensbaby twist, but he kept moving too fast, and it's a manual focus lens.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
2025% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact