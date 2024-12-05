Previous
241205 by sudweeks
241205

The family came out to the adobe office to get photos with Santa. They had a cool frame setup to take photos while we were in line.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
