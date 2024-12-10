Previous
241210 by sudweeks
241210

Teddy can now eat applesauce right from the package. This makes eating on the go easier.
10th December 2024

Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
