Previous
241211 by sudweeks
Photo 7402

241211

It looks like the gears on this animatronic Santa Clause has finally given out. His head now just leans to the side, and doesn't move like it used to. It's probably close to 40 years old.
11th December 2024 11th Dec 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
2027% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact