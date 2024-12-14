Previous
241214 by sudweeks
Photo 7405

241214

Becca had a favorite things Christmas party with her friends, and went all out with the treats.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2028% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact