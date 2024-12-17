Previous
241217 by sudweeks
Photo 7408

241217

The star on the tree doesn't want to stay strait. The lights in it also burned out, so we'll need to replace that soon.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact