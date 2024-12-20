Previous
241220 by sudweeks
Photo 7411

241220

About 4 years ago, we did a photoshoot of Baby Matt in a cup of hot chocolate, so we did it again today with Teddy. He splashed around quite a bit in there.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact