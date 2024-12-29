Sign up
Previous
Photo 7420
241229
We pulled out the little wagon for Teddy to play with. The kids had a lot of fun pushing him around.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
1
0
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
7420
photos
14
followers
15
following
2032% complete
View this month »
7413
7414
7415
7416
7417
7418
7419
7420
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th December 2024 6:13pm
bkb in the city
ace
Cute pic
January 18th, 2025
