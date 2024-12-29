Previous
241229 by sudweeks
241229

We pulled out the little wagon for Teddy to play with. The kids had a lot of fun pushing him around.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
bkb in the city ace
Cute pic
January 18th, 2025  
