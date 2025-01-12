Previous
250112 by sudweeks
Photo 7434

250112

We were supposed to be at Kennedy Space Center today, but a few kids have covid and we had to cancel. Today's photo would have been the Space Shuttle Atlantis, if we made the trip. Hopefully we can make the trip later this year.
