Becca got me a bird feeder for Christmas. It mounts to the window so I can take bird photos from the couch. So far it hasn't attracted any birds.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
