250117 by sudweeks
Photo 7439

250117

We went to the Pi for pizza with my sibling and their families. It was fun.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2038% complete

Photo Details

