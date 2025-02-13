Previous
250213 by sudweeks
250213

We got a pretty good snow storm this afternoon. I headed out of work when I saw it coming down, and it was a very slick commute. I passed at least a dozen cars that had slid off the road.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
Photo Details

