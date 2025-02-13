Sign up
Photo 7466
250213
We got a pretty good snow storm this afternoon. I headed out of work when I saw it coming down, and it was a very slick commute. I passed at least a dozen cars that had slid off the road.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
