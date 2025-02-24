Sign up
Photo 7477
250224
The kids read a lot right before bedtime, but they're not very good at keeping the bookshelf organized when they search for something they haven't read before.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th February 2025 9:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
