Previous
250330 by sudweeks
Photo 7511

250330

There's robins out there. And this 100-400 is fun for birding.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2057% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Gives a cool soft background too.
May 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact