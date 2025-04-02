Sign up
Photo 7514
250402
Maggie has a knitted bag that she often wears as a hat.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
