250410 by sudweeks
Photo 7522

250410

We went to the New England Aquarium after the conference today. I normally hate social gatherings, but I figured I could take a few photos while I was there.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2060% complete

Photo Details

