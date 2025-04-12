Previous
250412 by sudweeks
Photo 7524

250412

We decided to rip out the old swing set and install a new one. The old one lasted a good 10 years, and we're hoping this one is the last one we'll need.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2061% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact