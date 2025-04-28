Sign up
Photo 7540
250428
Matt thinks Becca's favorite flower is dandelions, so he picks them whenever he sees him. Now if we can just get him to pull them out by the roots.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
