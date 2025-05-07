Previous
250507 by sudweeks
Photo 7549

250507

Walking into work. There was a recent re-org, so I've been moved to a new team, and a different management chain.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
