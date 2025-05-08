Sign up
Previous
Photo 7550
250508
I went to lunch with a co-worker, and grabbed a quick photo on my way back. I didn't pay attention to the settings, and shot in aperture priority at 1.8, so the shutter was 1/10,000 second. Higher than what I'm used to, but still not maxed out.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
7550
photos
14
followers
14
following
2068% complete
View this month »
7543
7544
7545
7546
7547
7548
7549
7550
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
8th May 2025 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
