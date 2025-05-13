Previous
We picked up a bird feeder that sticks to the window, but it's hard to get good bird photos from inside the house. The camera focuses too close, and the feeder is a bit dirty from the rain.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
