250515 by sudweeks
Photo 7557

250515

I was scheduled to move desks closer to the new team around noon today, but when I got in I saw that they already moved all my stuff. So I worked from my old desk with just a laptop for the first half the day.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
