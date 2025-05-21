Previous
250521 by sudweeks
250521

Packing up. We're heading to California to see my mom for Memorial Day weekend. It's been about 6 years since we were there last.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
