250524 by sudweeks
Photo 7566

250524

Sitting by the pool while the kids swim.
24th May 2025

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2072% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Sweet candid
June 26th, 2025  
