250701
Finally got the sprinkler fixed, and the lawn is looking pretty bad.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
