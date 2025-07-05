Sign up
Previous
Photo 7608
250705
We heading into Provo super early to try to see hot air balloons launch, but they canceled it due to wind. On our way back we stopped to see the huge American flag they had flying up in the canyon. This flag is 150 feet long by 78 feet wide.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
7608
photos
13
followers
14
following
2084% complete
View this month »
7601
7602
7603
7604
7605
7606
7607
7608
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
5th July 2025 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
