250705 by sudweeks
Photo 7608

250705

We heading into Provo super early to try to see hot air balloons launch, but they canceled it due to wind. On our way back we stopped to see the huge American flag they had flying up in the canyon. This flag is 150 feet long by 78 feet wide.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
Photo Details

