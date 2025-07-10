Previous
250710 by sudweeks
Photo 7613

250710

We've got the treads cut to size and set in place so it's starting to look good, but still a lot of work to do.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2085% complete

