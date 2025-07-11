Previous
250711 by sudweeks
Photo 7614

250711

The bottom tread was cut and now fits into place. My dad had to head back home, so I'm on my own to finish up this project.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2086% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact