250717 by sudweeks
Photo 7620

250717

I've been spending a lot of time trying to level the boards under the treads so they're flat and don't rock. It's really time consuming. I'll be good to have this project completed.
17th July 2025

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2087% complete

