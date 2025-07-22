Previous
250722 by sudweeks
Photo 7625

250722

The plants in Becca's aerogarden are starting to sprout pretty good.
22nd July 2025

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2089% complete

