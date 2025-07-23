Previous
250723 by sudweeks
I have an app that alerts me when there will be a good sighting of the International Space Station. I only had about 10 minutes notice, so I grabbed a tripod and tried to get a shot of it streaking by, but I missed the focusing.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
