Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 7626
250723
I have an app that alerts me when there will be a good sighting of the International Space Station. I only had about 10 minutes notice, so I grabbed a tripod and tried to get a shot of it streaking by, but I missed the focusing.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
7626
photos
13
followers
14
following
2089% complete
View this month »
7619
7620
7621
7622
7623
7624
7625
7626
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd July 2025 8:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close