Previous
250730 by sudweeks
Photo 7633

250730

The family is back from visiting grandma. And Teddy is now starting to take a few steps.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2091% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact