250903 by sudweeks
Photo 7668

250903

The aerogarden's water gauge malfunctioned, so it reported it was full of water even though it wasn't. We didn't catch the problem until it was too late.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011.
2100% complete

