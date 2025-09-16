Previous
250916 by sudweeks
Photo 7681

250916

The kids went swimming and Elizabeth took care of Teddy while in the pool. She was really good with him.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact