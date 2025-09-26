Previous
250926 by sudweeks
Photo 7691

250926

The kids wanted to play outside with flashlights, but we didn't have enough for everyone. So we gave them all candles instead. They loved it.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2107% complete

