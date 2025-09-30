Previous
I go into the office early to use the gym. They have a line of treadmills against that window so I can watch cars on the freeway while I run.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
