We got donuts for Jack to take to school for his birthday, but he decided he now too old for that. So we were left with 24 donuts that weren't all that good.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
