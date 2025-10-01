Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 7696
251001
We got donuts for Jack to take to school for his birthday, but he decided he now too old for that. So we were left with 24 donuts that weren't all that good.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
7696
photos
13
followers
14
following
2108% complete
View this month »
7689
7690
7691
7692
7693
7694
7695
7696
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st October 2025 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close