Photo 7700
251005
Becca did some crocheting, so Maggie wanted to learn as well.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
Walks @ 7
ace
Sweet story telling!
November 10th, 2025
