Previous
251008 by sudweeks
Photo 7703

251008

These flowers grow all over along the sides of the roads out here, and the kids picked one and brought it home.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact