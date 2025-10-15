Previous
251015 by sudweeks
Photo 7710

251015

There was an activity at the church where they had a black light party. I brought shot a few photos with the full spectrum Z5, so there's quite a bit of UV in this photo. It didn't quite turn out as I hoped.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact