251018 by sudweeks
251018

We took the family to Disney World. The kids had fun, but they burned out by about 6pm, so we left before the parade and fireworks.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
