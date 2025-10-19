Previous
251019 by sudweeks
Photo 7714

251019

We had another beach day before our cruise. It was fun watching the cruise ships depart.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
