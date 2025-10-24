Previous
251024 by sudweeks
Photo 7719

251024

Our cruise ended at Puerto Rico. We walked around old San Juan, and fed the birds at Parque de las Palomas. The pidgins were pretty aggressive, but Matt thought it was a lot of fun.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
