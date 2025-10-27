Previous
251027 by sudweeks
Photo 7722

251027

Made it back home way later than expected. I got to bed a little after 3am, and since Teddy slept on the last flight, he was awake a little after 6am.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact