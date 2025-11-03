Previous
251103 by sudweeks
Photo 7729

251103

A photo from my morning run. I used to run the same loop every time, but now I'm trying to run different routes most every time to keep it more interesting.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2117% complete

