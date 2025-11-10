Sign up
Previous
Photo 7736
251110
Someone is having a really bad day. I saw this from the break room, and luckily I had brought my telephoto.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
7736
photos
14
followers
15
following
2119% complete
View this month »
7729
7730
7731
7732
7733
7734
7735
7736
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th November 2025 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
